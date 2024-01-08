Catholic World News

Laicization granted for Alabama priest who fled with teenager

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama, has announced the laicization of Alex Crow, the priest who left his parish last July and fled to Italy with an 18-year-old woman, later marrying her in a civil ceremony.

Archbishop Thomas Rodi, who had suspended Crow for leaving his parish assignment, said that the Vatican had granted the request to laicize the young priest, recognizing that there was “no way back to the priesthood for Crow, considering his scandalous behavior.”

