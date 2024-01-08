Catholic World News

Raised eyes, journeying feet, adoring hearts: papal homily for Epiphany

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On Saturday, January 6—the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord on the General Roman Calendar—Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant.

“The Magi have their eyes raised to the heavens, yet their feet are journeying on the earth, and their hearts are bowed in adoration,” the Pope emphasized. “Let me repeat this: their eyes are raised to the heavens, their feet are journeying on the earth and their hearts are bowed in adoration.”

The Pope called on the faithful to be “passionate seekers of the Lord’s face and witnesses to his Gospel. We need this in the Church, where, instead of splitting into groups based on our own ideas, we are called to put God back at the center.”

“Contemplating God is beautiful, but it is only fruitful if we take a risk, the risk of the service of bringing God to others,” the Pope continued. “The Magi set out to seek God, the great God, and they found a child. This is important: to find God in flesh and bone, in the faces of those we meet each day, and especially in the poor.”

“Brothers and sisters, we have lost the habit of adoration, we have lost the ability that gives us adoration,” the Pope added. “Let us rediscover our taste for the prayer of adoration. Let us acknowledge Jesus as our God and Lord, and worship him. Today the Magi invite us to adore. Nowadays there is a lack of adoration among us.”

