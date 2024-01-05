Catholic World News

Kenyan missionary found dead in Venezuela

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Josiah Asa K’Okal, a Kenyan missionary priest in Venezuela, was found dead in a forest on January 2, in what the ACI Africa news agency described as “unclear circumstances.”

The Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network paid tribute to the Consolata missionary as a “dedicated caretaker and defender of our Amazonian peoples and realities.” The Pontifical Mission Societies of Venezuela stated that Father K’Okal “became an apostle and brother of the Warao people, with whom he lived most of his priestly life.”

