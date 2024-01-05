Catholic World News

The Incarnation changes even nonbelievers, Bishop Barron writes in Wall Street Journal

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “G.K. Chesterton once observed that even those who don’t believe in the doctrine of the Incarnation are different for having heard it,” Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN) writes in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “There is something so counterintuitive about the claim that God became human that the minds of those who but entertain the notion change willy-nilly. If you have taken in the story of the baby who is God, you simply aren’t the same person you were before.”

