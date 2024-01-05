Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Pelé as famed Brazilian statue of Christ is illuminated with his soccer jersey

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The famed statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated with an image of Pelé’s soccer jersey on the first anniversary of the Brazilian athlete’s death.

“Pelé, as Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento became globally known, was undoubtedly an athlete who showed in his life all positive traits of a sportsman,” the Pope wrote in a letter for the occasion. “The memory of ‘the King of Soccer’ remains indelible in the minds of many, and it stimulates new generations to seek in sport a means to strengthen the bonds of unity among us.”

