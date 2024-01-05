Catholic World News

Italian official, Pontiff discuss support for the needy

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Italy’s Lazio region (map), in which the city of Rome is located, met with Pope Francis on January 4.

Stating that “dialogue with the Holy Father is always a font of great inspiration,” Francesco Rocca tweeted that he spoke with the Pope about Lazio’s efforts to “support the most vulnerable.”

