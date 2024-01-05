Catholic World News

Bring Christ to every student, Pope tells delegation from Catholic University of Murcia

January 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the Catholic University of Murcia (Spain) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its founding.

“This is my wish for all of you: that you continue to work from the heart of the Church to bring Christ to every man who enters your classrooms, your lives, to form people capable of welcoming God and of bearing witness to Him in any context, building a fraternal society where the Church is perceived in the good deeds of her members,” the Pontiff said at the conclusion of his brief address.

Father Javier Belda Iniesta, canonical advocate for the disgraced Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, worked for the Catholic University of Murcia from 2013 to 2021 and served as its Dean of the Faculty of Human, Canonical, and Religious Sciences. The university fired Father Belda when university officials found they were unable to confirm he had earned two of the degrees listed on his résumé. In 2022, Pope Francis nonetheless named Father Belda his delegate to broker a dispute between an Argentine archbishop and Discalced Carmelite nuns.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!