Catholic World News

Chinese bishop arrested again

January 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, China, has been arrested, with police indicating that he would be in custody for a long time.

Bishop Shao is recognized by the Vatican but not by the Chinese government. He was ordained as a coadjutor bishop in 2011, and became head of the diocese when Bishop Vincent Zhu Wei-Fang died in September 2016.

Bishop Shao has been arrested repeatedly, often before major feast days, to prevent him from celebrating with the local Catholic community. In 2018 he was detained for seven months before being released.

On this occasion, police told the bishop to bring along clothing “for spring, summer, autumn, and winter” when he was arrested.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!