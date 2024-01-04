Catholic World News

Resistance to same-sex blessings grows in Africa, but bishops are divided globally

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The episcopal conference of at least nine African nations—Malawi, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Rwanda, Angola, and Sao Tome—have rejected the blessing of same-sex couples envisioned by Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

