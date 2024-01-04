Catholic World News
Nearly 20,000 Catholic college students gather at FOCUS conference
January 04, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 20,000 college students have gathered in St. Louis for SEEK24, a five-day conference organized by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).
Speaking to The Pillar, some students reflected on “the difficulty of living a saintly life and navigating the political divide of the Church.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 8:20 AM ET USA
20,000 is a number that gives hope. May God bless and protect those young people!