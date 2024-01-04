Catholic World News

Nearly 20,000 Catholic college students gather at FOCUS conference

January 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 20,000 college students have gathered in St. Louis for SEEK24, a five-day conference organized by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).

Speaking to The Pillar, some students reflected on “the difficulty of living a saintly life and navigating the political divide of the Church.”

