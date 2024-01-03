Catholic World News

Italian cardinal reports on suffering in war-torn Holy Land

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni reported that “Israeli people and Palestinian people are deeply wounded and suffering,” as he concluded a week-long visit to the Holy Land.

The Italian prelate, who traveled to the Holy Land as a sign of solidarity with those suffering from the current war, found that the fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, sending many into poverty.

“We want to share and to show that peace is possible, dialogue is possible,” the cardinal said.

