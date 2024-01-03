Catholic World News

Record number of pilgrims on the Camino in 2023

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The year 2023 saw a record 446,035 people make the Camino de Santiago: the traditional pilgrimage route to the cathedral of St. James in Compostela, Spain.

Although the greatest number of pilgrims on the Camino were Spanish, the US accounted for the second-largest contingent, with over 32,000 registered. Italy and Germany were next on the list.

Pilgrims from more than 200 countries made the trek, with participants coming from Laos, Myanmar, Lesothos, Somalia, and the Solomon Islands.

