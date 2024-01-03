Oregon archbishop ends Masses for Lutheran-Catholic community
January 03, 2024
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR) has directed his priests not to say Mass for Spirit of Grace, which describes itself as “a community of Roman Catholics and Lutherans gathering for worship and fellowship.”
The community, originally called Mission of the Atonement, began in 1986 with the blessing of the Archdiocese of Portland. Since 2014, it has participated annually in the local gay pride parade, according to its website.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:55 AM ET USA
Archbishop Sample is doing the right thing, proper for Successor of the Apostles. However, with this decision he courageously put his head on Francis' chopping block.