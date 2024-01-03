Catholic World News

Oregon archbishop ends Masses for Lutheran-Catholic community

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR) has directed his priests not to say Mass for Spirit of Grace, which describes itself as “a community of Roman Catholics and Lutherans gathering for worship and fellowship.”

The community, originally called Mission of the Atonement, began in 1986 with the blessing of the Archdiocese of Portland. Since 2014, it has participated annually in the local gay pride parade, according to its website.

