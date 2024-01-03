Catholic World News

Ukrainian prelates mourn following major Russian attack

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Russia launched a massive wave of missile strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine on December 29, killing at least 40.

“Lord, take the innocent victims into your hands, and heal the wounds of Ukraine,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, prayed. “You, who were born among us as a little child, wipe away the tears of Ukraine!”

“When the entire world glorifies the newborn Child, the enemy rages and kills the innocent,” said Archbishop Ihor Vozniak of Lviv. “The perennial enemy does not relinquish its intention to destroy us.”

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations called upon “all states of the world that declare respect for the value of human life and international law to condemn the actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, recognize Russia as a terrorist state, and provide Ukraine with the necessary means to protect life, including additional air defense equipment.”

