USCCB posts national pastoral plan for Hispanic ministry

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On January 2, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops posted English and Spanish editions of “Missionary Disciples Going Forth with Joy: National Plan for Hispanic/Latino Ministry,” a 62-page document approved by the bishops at their June meeting. The document has been available for purchase for several months.

“The Plan refers to Hispanics/Latinos as a blessing from God, as a missionary and prophetic presence that revitalizes the Church in the United States,” the USCCB notes. “A few of these graces include an abiding love for family and community, a rich practice of Catholic traditions, an authentic Marian devotion, and vibrant ecclesial movements.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

