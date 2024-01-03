Catholic World News

Papal calendar for 2024: not full, but puts spotlight on major events

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that a trip to Belgium in 2024 is “certain” and that he is considering trips to Argentina and Polynesia. Italian bishops have confirmed that he will visit Verona in May.

Major scheduled events include the concluding session of the Synod on synodality in October and the start of the 2025 jubilee year on Christmas Eve. (Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years.)

