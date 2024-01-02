Catholic World News

Sudan’s bishops seek international help in drive for peace

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Sudan and South Sudan have joined in a statement urging international leaders to press for peace in their countries, saying that continued fighting is “causing massive destruction of human lives, property, and livelihoods.”

Sudan has been wracked by fighting since April 2023, with the army battling rebels, and reports of human-rights abuses have become common.

