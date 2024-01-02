Catholic World News

‘May Mary, Queen of the family, help us marvel,’ Pope tells pilgrims

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis spoke about the poverty and suffering experienced by the Holy Family. He then reflected on a verse from the day’s Gospel reading: Joseph and Mary “marveled at what was said about Jesus” (cf. Lk 2:33).

“Being able to marvel is a secret for moving forward well as a family, not getting used to the ordinariness of things; knowing, instead how to marvel before God who accompanies us,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “I think it is good for couples to know how to marvel at one’s own spouse, taking him or her by the hand, for example, and looking the other tenderly in the eyes for a few seconds in the evening. Tenderly – marveling always brings us to tenderness.”

“May Mary, Queen of the family, help us marvel,” the Pope concluded. “Today, let us ask for the grace of being able to marvel. May Our Lady help us marvel every day at what is good, and to know how to teach others the beauty of marveling.”

