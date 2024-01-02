Catholic World News

Joy, prayer, humility: papal encouragement for children’s choirs

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On December 30, Pope Francis received members of the International Federation of Pueri Cantores in Paul VI Audience Hall. The federation of children’s choirs was founded in 1950 in France.

“Dear children, how much do we learn from music,” the Pope told the children, after he reflected on the importance of joy, prayer, and humility, “And all the more so sacred music, whose soul is the word of God. You are fortunate to have received this gift, and so too are those who listen to you when you share it with them.”

