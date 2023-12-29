Catholic World News

Ukrainian leader thanks Pope for support

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that hge was “grateful to the Vatican for supporting our work,” after a private phone conversation with Pope Francis.

Zelensky told reporters that he had called on the Pontiff “to express gratitude for his Christmas greetings to Ukraine and Ukrainians.” Vatican News disclosed that the Ukrainian leader has spoken with the Pope several times since the war began.

