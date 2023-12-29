Catholic World News

Pope Francis laments slaughter of children in their mothers’ wombs and in war

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, as at the time of Herod, the evil that opposes God’s light hatches its plots in the shadows of hypocrisy and concealment,” Pope Francis tweeted on December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents. “How much violence and killing takes place amid deafening silence, unbeknownst to many!”

He later tweeted, “How many innocents are being slaughtered in our world! In their mothers’ wombs, in odysseys undertaken in desperation and in search of hope, in the lives of all those little ones whose childhood has been devastated by war. They are the little Jesuses of today.”

