Catholic World News

Israeli bombing destroys generator at Gaza’s Catholic parish

December 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With its electric generator destroyed by Israeli bombing, Gaza’s sole Catholic parish Mass relies on an emergency lantern for the celebration of Mass, the Vatican newspaper reported on December 28 in its most prominent front-page article.

“Since the first Christmas, that of Bethlehem, the scene has been occupied by the contrast between light and darkness,” the unsigned author of the Vatican newspaper article wrote. “At the birth of Jesus the people of the time—Herod the “great”—responded with the massacre of children. It is no coincidence that the liturgy of the Church includes the reading of the Prologue of Saint John for Christmas where we find these words which sound dramatically relevant today: ‘In him was life / and life was the light of men; / the light shines in the darkness, / but the darkness did not overcome it.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!