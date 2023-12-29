Catholic World News

Majority of priests in Syro-Malabar diocese obey Pope, celebrate Christmas liturgy ad orientem

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Heeding a papal ultimatum, the majority of priests in the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly celebrated the Christmas liturgy according to the uniform method decreed by the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church’s hierarchy.

Tensions, however, remain, and the Christmas Eve liturgy at the cathedral basilicca in Ernakulam was canceled again this year.

The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy was offered facing the people in recent decades—and the decision in favor of ad orientem worship has led to widespread dissent and at-times violent conflict.

