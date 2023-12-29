Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke meets with Pope Francis

December 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Cardinal Raymond Burke on December 29—the prelate’s first private audience with the Pontiff in seven years, according to the Reuters news agency.

Asked how the meeting went, Cardinal Burke replied, “Well, I’m still alive,” but declined further comment.

Cardinal Burke was recently notified that he must begin paying market-rate rent on his Vatican apartment, or vacate it by the end of February.

