Cardinal Burke officially notified of Pope’s decision on Vatican apartment

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has been notified that he must begin paying market-rate rent on his Vatican apartment, or vacate it by the end of February 2024.

The formal notification to the American cardinal arrived a week after the publication of reports that Pope Francis, at a November 20 meeting, had informed officials of the Roman Curia that he would strip Cardinal Burke of his monthly stipend and his subsidized apartment.

In March of this year, Pope Francis ordered ordered an end to the practice of providing Vatican officials free or subsidized use of Vatican-owned residential properties, as a cost-saving measure to trim budget deficits. To date, however, Cardinal Burke is the only prelate known to be told that he must pay market rent.

