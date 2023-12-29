Catholic World News

Leading pro-life obstetrician-gynecologist discusses challenges

December 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Human Life Review, Dr. Christina Francis offered an overview of the challenges facing pro-life healthcare professionals. Dr. Francis is CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

