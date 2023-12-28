Catholic World News

Build bridges, Pope encourages Taize community

December 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a greeting to the 46th European meeting organized by the Taize community, Pope Francis praised the ecumenical group for acting as “bridges between peoples, cultures, and religious, for a stable and open world.”

The Pope said: “Walking together means barring the way to marginalization, isolation, exclusion, and the rejection of a category of people.”

