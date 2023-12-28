Catholic World News

Pope Francis dishonors Benedict’s legacy, former Pontiff’s collaborator charges

December 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Peter Seewald, the German journalist who collaborated with Pope Benedict XVI on several books, says that Pope Francis “has erased much of what was precious and clear to Ratzinger.”

In an interview with the New Daily Compass, Seewald says that Pope Francis was sensitive to the presence of his predecessor while he was alive, but since the death of Pope Benedict, “the considerations that were still valid during his lifetime were abandoned,” and Pope Francis has been more aggressive in attacking his predecessor’s legacy. In particular, Seewald says that Traditionis Custodes was a slap at Pope Benedict. He adds: “What I find particularly shameful is that the Pope Emeritus was not even informed of this act, but had to learn about it from the press. He has been stabbed in the heart.”

