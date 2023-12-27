Catholic World News

Italian priest under fire for ‘blasphemous’ Nativity scene

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Capocastello di Mercogliano, Italy, has rouse controversy by setting up a Nativity scene in which the figure of St. Joseph is replaced by another female figure.

Father Vitaliano Della Sala said: “I wanted to show with this scene that families are no longer just the traditional ones.” The priest, who has a reputation for sympathy to homosexual activism, said that his gesture was in line with the thought of Pope Francis .

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

