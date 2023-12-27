Catholic World News

As war rages, Gaza’s Christian minority worries about survival

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: More than 20 of Gaza’s 1,000 Christians have been killed since the Israel–Hamas war began, including 17 in an Israeli airstrike that damaged the Greek Orthodox parish, and two women killed by an Israeli sniper at the Catholic parish.

“If they [Gaza’s Christians] survive, the danger is that everyone will want to leave,” said one Gaza-born Christian whose father recently died there.

