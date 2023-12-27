Catholic World News

Vatican to publish ‘private’ homilies of late Pope Benedict

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican publishing house has announced the publication of more than 130 Sunday Mass homilies of the late Pope Benedict XVI—30 from his time as Pontiff, and more than 100 from his nine years in retirement.

The Pontiff preached the homilies to the members of Memores Domini who helped care for him.

