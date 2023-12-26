Catholic World News

Israeli envoy: Hamas does not want peace

December 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See, Raphael Schutz, charged that Hamas is not interested in peace, in an interview with Crux.

“Hamas does not want Israel to exist,” Schutz said. He pointed out that when Palestinian spokesmen speak of free territory “from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea,” that would eliminate Israel. “So basically this is a call for genocide,” he says.

The Israeli envoy said that “the only asset that the Palestinians bring to the table is victimhood, nothing positive.” He added: “They hate Israel more than they love themselves.”

