Fiducia Supplicans will not apply in Ukrainian Catholic Church, primate says

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The teaching of Fiducia Supplicans “has no legal force for the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church,” announces Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

The leader of the largest Eastern Church in communion with Rome argues that the new Vatican document “interprets the pastoral meaning of blessings in the Latin Church.” In the Byzantine tradition, he continues, “the concept of ‘blessing’ means approval.”

For the Byzantine faithful, Archbishop Shevchuk concludes, a blessing “can in in no way contradict the teaching of the Catholic Church about the family as a faithful, indissoluble, and fruitful union of love between a man and a woman.” He cautions priests to “avoid ambiguous gestures, expressions and concepts that would distort or misrepresent God’s word and the teaching of the Church.”

