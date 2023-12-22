Catholic World News

Bishops of Burkina Faso, Niger: ‘The Church does not approve of irregular or same-sex unions’

December 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Muslim-majority nations of Burkina Faso and Niger have appealed to the faithful in their care to “remain calm and firm in the faith” in the wake of the Vatican’s new document on the blessing of same-sex couples.

Acknowledging the “turmoil and diverse interpretations that have followed the publication of this document,” the bishops assured the faithful that “Catholic doctrine on marriage does not change, and the Church does not approve of irregular or same-sex unions.”

Stating that they “do not want to leave you in a state of embarrassment, incomprehension and anxiety,” the bishops pledged to write a “detailed statement” on the document.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!