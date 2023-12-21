Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese will rely solely on renewable energy

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced that as of January 2024, the entire archdiocese will relay solely on renewable energy. The archdiocese met this goal by purchasing “renewable energy credits” sufficient to provide for the needs of its central offices and its 400 parishes and schools.

