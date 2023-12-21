Catholic World News

German Catholics to prepare texts for blessing same-sex unions

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The vice-president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) has revealed plans to produce a text for church blessings of same-sex unions.

Although the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans explicitly stated that such blessings should not follow a formal formula, Birgit Mock said: “We will proceed with the handout as planned.”

“In Germany we already have a lot of practical experience with acts of blessing,” the ZdK leader said. “We want to make prayer texts that are suitable for this, readily accessible.”

The ZdK has partnered with the German bishops’ conference to implement the Synodal Path.

