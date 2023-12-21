Catholic World News

Pope thanks Vatican employees for ‘hidden’ service

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his Christmas greetings to Vatican employees at a December 21 audience, and remarked that their work for the Church can reflect the message of the infant Jesus, whose birth was hidden and seemed insignificant. “Your work here in the Vatican mostly takes place in daily hiddenness, often doing tasks that may seem insignificant,” the Pope told the Vatican workers. “But instead, you contribute to providing a service to the Church and society.”

