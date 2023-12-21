Catholic World News

Bishops differ sharply in reaction to new Vatican document

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar has compiled a roundup of international reactions to the Vatican’s new document on the non-liturgical blessing of same-sex couples (and other couples in “irregular” situations).

The responses from an alphabetical list of nations vary from Austria’s (Archbishop Franz Lackner: “Basically, one can no longer say no”) to Zambia’s (Zambian Episcopal Conference: “The Conference guides that the declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of December 18th 2023 concerning the blessing of same-sex couples be taken as for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia”).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

