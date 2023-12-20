Catholic World News

At audience, Pope renews pleas for peace

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on December 20, Pope Francis repeated his prayer for peace in Ukraine and in Gaza, asking the faithful to “go to the crib and ask Jesus for peace.”

The Pontiff said, “Please, let us think about Palestine, about Israel. Let us think about Ukraine … tormented Ukraine, which is suffering so much.” He added: “Wars are always a defeat.”

