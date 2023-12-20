Catholic World News

Vatican expert fears imminent schism in Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pablo Gefaell, a canonist and consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, has told reporters that he sees the likelihood of schism in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has set a Christmas deadline for nearly 400 priests in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly—the leading see of the Syro-Malabar Church—to conform to liturgical changes or face excommunication. The priests of that archeparchy, located in Indian’s Kerela state, have adamantly resisted orders from the Syro-Malabar synod of bishops and from the Vatican, and could be bracing for a break.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

