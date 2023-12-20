Catholic World News

Pope celebrates 87th birthday with children of families in need

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Children of families assisted by the Vatican’s pediatric dispensary gathered with Pope Francis in Paul VI Audience Hall on December 17 to mark the Pope’s 87th birthday.

The Pope and the children watched circus performers.

“For being able to see you, so many girls and boys, everyone here, thank you,” Pope Francis said. “We have to prepare for a big party which will be next week: Christmas, the party in which we think of and remember when Jesus came to be with us.”

