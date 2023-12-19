Catholic World News

USCCB statement: ‘The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed’

December 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on blessing same-sex couples outside of the liturgy, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops noted that “the Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed.”

The declaration “articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings, and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God’s loving grace in their lives,” said Chieko Noguchi, the USCCB’s executive director of public affairs. “The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed, and this declaration affirms that, while also making an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

