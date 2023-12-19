Catholic World News

Indonesian delegation, Pope Francis discuss peace, interfaith harmony

December 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Indonesian delegation, including current government officials and former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, met with Pope Francis on December 18, the Indonesian newspaper Kompas reported.

The parties discussed world peace, interfaith harmony, and climate change. The Pontiff expressed hope for the continuation of interfaith harmony in Indonesia and gave the delegation copies of Laudato Si’ and Laudate Deum, his documents on climate change.

Indonesia, a Southeast Asian nation of 277 million (map), is the world’s fourth most populous natiion and has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 2% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

