Vatican releases guidelines for synodal process between now and October 2024

December 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of Bishops has released “Towards October 2024,” a four-page document to help guide the synodal process throughout the Church until the concluding session of the Synod on Synodality.

Accompanied by a worksheet, the document has three sections: “A guiding question to deepen reflection,” “Keeping the synodal dynamism alive,” and “Those responsible and their tasks,”

The guiding question is “HOW can we be a synodal Church in mission?” (capitalization in original). The guiding question, in turn, has “two levels”: “HOW can we enhance the differentiated co-responsibility in the mission of all the members of the People of God?” and “HOW can these relations be creatively articulated in order to find a dynamic balance between the dimension of the Church as a whole and its local roots?”

Episcopal conferences and Eastern Catholic “hierarchical structures” (curiously, the word “synod” was not used) are invited to provide guidance to dioceses on local consultations in the coming months. Each episcopal conference and Eastern Catholic hierarchical structure is asked to submit a summary of all the local consultations to the Vatican by May 15.

