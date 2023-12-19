Catholic World News

Health care must put human person at the center, Pope tells hospital staff

December 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received staff from the Miulli Hospital in Bari, Italy, in a December 18 audience (photographs, Italian remarks).

Emphasizing the importance of “putting the person at the center and promoting scientific research,” the Pope encouraged the staff to foster a “place that is welcoming and safe in which they [the needy] can find refuge.”

The Pope also discussed immigration and emigration: he praised the hospital’s care for migrants and its work of educating future medical professions.

Such training, he said, “provides an opportunity for the best local talents not to emigrate,” as “emigration is a problem that impoverishes our lands.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

