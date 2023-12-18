Catholic World News

US State Department urges release of Jimmy Lai

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As democracy activist Jimmy Lai faces trial in Hong Kong, on national-security charges that could bring a life sentence, the US State Department has issued a call for his immediate release. “The United States condemns the prosecution of pro-democracy advocate and media owner Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong under the PRC-imposed National Security Law. Lai has been held in pre-trial detention for more than 1,000 days, and Hong Kong and Beijing authorities have denied him his choice of legal representation,” the State Department said in a December 18 statement.

