German bishop hospitalized after assault at home

December 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: A retired German priest was in intensive care at a local hospital after he was assaulted in his home.

Bishop Nikolaus Schwerdtfeger was attacked by a man who rang his doorbell, then punched the bishop in the face when he appeared. The bishop was knocked down, suffering broken ribs as well as facial injuries.

Bishpo Schwerdtfeger had retired in October as auxiliary bishop of Hildesheim, having reached the age of 75.

