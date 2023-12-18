Catholic World News

Testify to the light as St. John the Baptist did, Pope tells pilgrims

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his December 17 Sunday Angelus address, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on St. John the Baptist’s mission of testifying to the light”of Christ (John 1:8).

The Pope concluded, “So, let us ask ourselves: In the places I live, how can I testify to the light, testify to Christ in the here and now this Christmas, not in the distant future? May Mary, mirror of holiness, help us be men and women who reflect Jesus, the light who comes into the world.”

