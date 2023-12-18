Catholic World News

Pope: Concert with the poor shows true meaning of Christian message

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On December 15, the fourth “Christmas Concert with the Poor and for the Poor” for 3,000 destitute people took place in Paul VI Audience Hall.

Addressing concert organizers beforehand in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis said, “I thank you because, by involving so many people, you manage to offer a free concert to thousands of poor people, and with your music, you offer a moment of meeting and sharing, and then a meal and blanket—in other words, fraternity.”

