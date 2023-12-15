Catholic World News

Papal preacher reflects on role of St. John the Baptist

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher to the papal household, offered a meditation on St. John the Baptist in the first Advent Sermon on December 15.

St. John is not an ordinary prophet, the cardinal remarked, because he “does not announce future salvation; he points to Someone who is present.”

While the Baptist uses very simple language and does not engage in profound theological reflection, Cardinal Cantalamessa said, “he manages to make us feel the greatness and uniqueness of Christ.”

